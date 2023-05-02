State classified staff invited to apply for free teleworking laptop

The Classified Personnel Council is donating free laptops to eligible state classified employees who want to be able to telework.

The council has already donated nine laptops to Housing and Dining Services this year, and more are available.

With some department budgets stretched thin, employees may be denied the ability to work from home if they do not have a laptop. The CPC is donating laptops to help classified staff who would like the opportunity to work remotely.

The donated computer would become the property of the staff member’s department, but assigned to the employee for the ability to telework.

The laptop specifications are:

Dell Inspirion 14

14” Display with Webcam

Intel Core I5 1135G7 Processor

8 GB Memory (RAM)

512 GB SSD

Loaded with Windows 10 Home edition. (This will be updated to CSU’s standards)

Wireless AX + Bluetooth

HDMI and USB Type C media Card Reader

Interested staff must receive approval from their supervisor to telework and submit a Teleworking Policy Agreement through Human Resources prior to delivery. Supplies are limited.

To apply for a free laptop, complete the laptop application and email your completed form to cpc_vicechair@mail.colostate.edu.