CPC donates nine laptops for classified staff in Housing and Dining Services

The CSU Classified Personnel Council has donated nine laptops to Housing and Dining Services for classified staff who didn’t have suitable access to work computers.

The Dell laptops were purchased a couple of years ago during the pandemic, with the intention of improving digital access to CSU resources and the internet for state classified employees.

CPC Vice Chair Jim Abraham of Environmental Health Services said the council’s original idea was to start a program in which classified staff could check out the laptops for a limited time. But that proved problematic, he said, due to the decentralized nature of IT support across departments. Meanwhile, the CPC learned that Housing and Dining Services already had a laptop check-out program and needed additional computers.

The council decided at its retreat last summer to form a subcommittee to carry out a plan to distribute the laptops.

About the recipients

CPC Treasurer Amber Lobato of Housing and Dining Facilities, who served on that subcommittee with Abraham, provided documentation on how the nine laptops will be used by Housing and Dining Services.

For example, one laptop is going to Allison Hall, where Building Service Supervisor Vanessa Torres is excited to receive a computer for her state classified frontline staff because there is only one in their office.

“It will be nice in case staff want to search for things online, translate documents or take classes that are offered at CSU for them,” Torres said. “The phone is helpful, but sometimes a computer is better. I like to share my office computer – it’s not a problem – but because of my job it is sometimes hard to accommodate.”

University Village Building Service Supervisor Liz Downing agreed that the laptop her staff members are receiving is essential because their breakroom doubles as her office. The space is rather small, she said, and adding a desk and computer is not possible. Plus, she explained that staff typically take their breaks in other areas, so a laptop is more functional for them than a desktop computer.

Trainings for new employees

Housing and Dining Facilities Assistant Director Tami Agne will use four laptops for training purposes during the onboarding process, since there are numerous online programs that must be completed and are essential to the job. In addition, she said the laptops will allow for increased participation in other training opportunities being developed. Any of the 168 full-time employees in Housing and Dining Facilities will be allowed to check out the laptops.

Another laptop will benefit classified staff in the Braiden Hall dining center, where employees will use it for tasks like checking email, entering work hours and conducting meetings.

The CPC has seven additional laptops available, and the council has created an application process in which any CSU classified staff who need a computer can apply to receive one. State classified employees must have a teleworking agreement approved by their supervisor and on file with Human Resources to receive a free computer. Watch for details in SOURCE for the Teleworking Laptop Giveaway in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about the CPC and how to get involved or become a member, visit the council’s website.