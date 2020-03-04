State Classified Performance Management Training Program now online

Supervisors of State Classified employees are now able to complete the State Classified Performance Management Training Program online. The course is made available through the My Learning Portal by clicking this link and searching for “Online State Classified Performance Management Training” in the Learning Library.

The online course is strongly encouraged for new supervisors of State Classified employees and available to those supervisors who need a refresher.

The State Classified Performance Management Training Program includes an overview of:

1. Leading successful coaching and feedback sessions

2. Setting effective performance goals

3. Rating employees

4. Dispute Resolution procedures

In-person training sessions

In-person training sessions are available for supervisors who may still have questions or would like further discussion. Sign up for the in-person training sessions at the completion of the online course, or click this link and search for “In-Person State Classified Performance Management Training” in the Learning Library.

In-person training sessions are available:

• Wednesday, March 11, 2-3:30 p.m., LSC Room 386

• Thursday, March 26, 9-10:30 a.m., LSC 308-310

• Wednesday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon, LSC 308-310