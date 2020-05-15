Rushika Perera, Sue VandeWoude land COVID-19 research awards from the Boettcher Foundation

“As a group, the six projects are innovative in how they are researching multiple facets of COVID-19 and its impacts on Coloradans,” said Boettcher Foundation President & CEO Katie Kramer in a news release. “We are proud to support these efforts at a time when biomedical research is a public health priority for response, treatment, and future pandemic prevention.”

Rick Miranda, provost and executive vice president at CSU, said that Perera and VandeWoude exemplify how the university’s scientists have stepped up in recent months to help find solutions to this global pandemic we’re experiencing.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work that they’re doing, along with other investigators at CSU and recent alumnae on their teams,” he said.