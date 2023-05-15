Photo slideshow: Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies

More than 5,000 Colorado State University graduates received their degrees May 12-14 during CSU’s spring commencement ceremonies.

Another 29 Air Force ROTC cadets and 21 Army ROTC cadets were commissioned, and those earning University academic honors were recognized for their accomplishments.

The main campus was teeming with proud family members and friends who posed for photos in front of the Administration Building, on the historic Oval and in front of Moby Arena.

Above are some scenes from the festivities. These and many more photos are available on CSU’s Flickr account. Read about some of the outstanding graduates on SOURCE.