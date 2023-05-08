Outstanding Grads:
Spring 2023

photos and stories by CSU Marketing and Communications

published May 8, 2023

Commitment. Persistence. Resiliency. The Class of 2023 represents the very best of Colorado State University, displaying courage in the face of adversity in the pursuit of their degrees. Meet just a few of the outstanding students from CSU’s eight colleges who are graduating this spring.

outstanding grads

College of Agricultural Sciences

Jason Valentine

Jason Valentine

College of Business

Jorge Garcia Jimenez

Jorge Garcia Jimenez

College of Health and Human Sciences

Lexi Walker

Lexi Walker

College of Liberal Arts

Miles Buchan

Miles Buchan

College of Natural Sciences

Thea Labuntog

Thea Labuntog

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Luke Davis

Luke Davis

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Elliot Ferrell Carretey

Elliot Ferrell-Carretey

Warner College of Natural Resources

Hunter Weber

Hunter Weber

advice from the grads

Colorado State University to celebrate its spring 2023 graduates and confer degrees

CSU will be celebrating the accomplishments of more than 5,000 graduates who have completed their coursework and will earn their degrees May 12-14. Additionally, 31 Air Force ROTC cadets and 21 Army ROTC cadets will be commissioned, and those earning University academic honors will be recognized. read more

