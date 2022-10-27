Open enrollment: Change your benefits between Oct. 31 and Nov. 18

Why insurance premiums on some plans are increasing

The university is self-insured, which means that insurance claims from employees drive health insurance premiums that employees pay. During 2022, there has been a high dollar amount of claims submitted, in part due to COVID and the resulting impact of delayed care.

This has created a need for health insurance plan premiums to increase so that the collective cost of providing health insurance for employees can be balanced.

As a result, some employees will see slightly higher insurance premiums withdrawn from their pay each month. There are no increases in monthly premiums for dental, voluntary life insurance, short-term and long-term disability insurance or vision coverage.

Once-a-year opportunity to change benefits starts Oct. 31

Open enrollment for faculty and administrative professionals begins on Monday, Oct. 31 and ends Friday, Nov. 18. This is the once-a-year opportunity to modify CSU benefits for the next calendar year, barring a qualifying event such as the birth of a child. So faculty and staff who want to make a change to their medical coverage plans should do so during open enrollment.

Open enrollment is the time for employees to change:

Their medical insurance plan, along with vision and dental plan options.

Their covered dependents, such as adding or removing a spouse, domestic partner or children.

Which company keeps records of their mandatory defined contribution plan retirement contributions (changes cannot be made to PERA).

Their health savings account and flexible savings account options.

The amount of voluntary life coverage carried for the employee and their spouse or partner.

If employees do not make changes to their benefits, they will stay the same, with the exception of flexible spending accounts. Those enrolled in a flexible health spending account are required to re-enroll each year.

There are no other significant changes to health insurance coverage options this year.

Changes made during open enrollment become effective Jan. 1. Changes to health plans outside of open enrollment dates are allowed only for specific circumstances that include births, adoption, changes to marital, domestic partnership or civil union status, and similar events.

Employees can view and change their current health insurance and the records for their retirement account, vision, dental and other options by visiting employee self-service at aar.is.colostate.edu. They must submit official documentation for any new dependents they add to their insurance to Human Resources by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

“Updates to medical plans include a specific list of no-cost preventive prescriptions and access to an inclusive care concierge service that helps you find and access medical providers and care more easily with an Anthem health guide. The team also specializes in inclusive LGBTQ+ care,” said Teri Suhr, chief total rewards officer. “Human Resources has sharpened its focus on amplifying resources that help enhance our employee well-being and offering a rich benefits package.”

CSU will continue to pay 100% of the cost of coverage for employees enrolled in the Green or Ram health insurance coverage, basic life and short-term disability coverage. Employees are required to pay premiums for dependents who enroll in these health insurance plans.