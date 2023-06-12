No summer classes or labs on Monday, July 3

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU Community on June 12.

Dear Ram Community:

Colorado State University is cancelling Summer Session classes and labs on Monday, July 3, to honor a decision by Gov. Polis to designate the day as a one-time observance, paid state holiday for 2023. The additional observance is authorized as administrative leave and coupled this year with the recurring Fourth of July holiday. For more information, including information related to employees required to work on July 3, please see this SOURCE story and the FAQs created by Human Resources.

CSU general operations, offices and buildings, the Libraries and the Lory Student Center will be closed both days. We realize that especially for faculty members teaching a four-week session, losing Monday will require you to restructure your curriculum and that is not easily done. We appreciate the extra, unanticipated lift to adjust your courses.

Please enjoy this extended Fourth of July weekend with your families, friends and loved ones.

Sincerely,

Amy Parsons

President

Jan Nerger

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs