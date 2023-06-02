Governor gives state employees paid holiday on July 3

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared Monday, July 3, as an additional paid vacation day. The additional time off is authorized as administrative leave for employees of the state, which includes Colorado State University employees.

Combined with the July 4 paid holiday on Tuesday, employees may now enjoy a four-day weekend.

Employees with essential duties that may require them to work on this holiday are entitled to eight hours of paid administrative leave on an alternative day.

These frequently asked questions may be helpful regarding human resources related rules and deadlines for extra holidays.

Please contact the Human Resources Service Center at 970-491-MyHR (6947) for more information if you have questions.