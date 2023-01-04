Need a place to talk? Free counseling services available on campus

For some, the holidays and the shifting to a new year are a time of rest and reflection. For others, it can be a difficult time of year.

Need a place to talk? The Counseling and Career Development Clinic (CCD Clinic) is scheduling new and returning clients in its on-campus clinic for this spring semester.

To learn more about the CCD Clinic and schedule a request for services meeting, visit its website and click the schedule button to book a time to complete a scheduled phone screening.

Common topics people discuss

Career and academic concerns

Stress and time management

Interpersonal difficulties

Desire to deepen self-understanding

Loss, adjustment, transition

Managing anxiety, anger, guilt, and other emotions

and others

Cost and scheduling of services

Free – No charge for screenings or counseling services.

Schedule – Weekly recurring appointments throughout the spring semester.

Initial request for services meeting

In this scheduled phone call, clients will complete a brief screening and share what goals and desired outcomes they hope to have supported from being in counseling. Based on the conversation, this will help direct them to their best fit – either the CCD Counseling Training and Research Clinic or other resources on campus or in the larger community via personalized referrals. Screening slots may fill quickly due to anticipated demand. New slots are added daily. The online system will update automatically, so community members are advised to check in occasionally for added availability.

Essential details about the CCD Clinic

The CCD Clinic is a training and research clinic staffed by master’s-level graduate student counselors-in-training (CIT) who work under the direct supervision of Counseling and Career Development program faculty and/or licensed mental health professionals. Due to being a graduate training facility, the CCD Clinic does not provide crisis or emergency services. Those experiencing a crisis or emergency should contact the nearest emergency room or crisis center for emergency services.

The CCD Clinic is located in the Education Building on CSU’s main campus.

The majority of its services are in-person. While they do offer telehealth appointments, the spots are limited. Telehealth slots are prioritized for individuals in rural communities and those outside the clinic’s service range.

Due to state and federal laws, the clinic cannot provide services for those not in Colorado.

The first available counseling appointments are anticipated to start the week of Jan. 23.

To learn more and schedule a request for services meeting phone call, click here.