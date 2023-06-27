Human Resources launches well-being hub for employees

Human Resources has launched an online well-being hub to help employees navigate the complex maze of both official and unofficial benefits and support provided by CSU.

The hub, available at bewell.colostate.edu, organizes information by topic: health and wellness; home and family; financial and legal; integrating work and life; and arts, social and community.

“Providing strategies to support our employee well-being is our primary priority,” said Teri Suhr, chief total rewards officer for Human Resources. “Yet, the number of resources and support available to our employees is truly mind-boggling; it can be a little overwhelming to navigate so much information and find what you need. This hub organizes dozens and dozens of resources in an intuitive way that will make it easier to connect to resources, services and discounts that are of value to our employees.”

Examples of resources

Before the hub, employees would need to know how to identify and navigate to information about their individual health care plan, the employee assistance program or other types of support. Now, the hub categorizes information by topic and links employees to university programs and benefits offered by Human Resources.

For example, under financial and legal services, employees can find information about student loan debt forgiveness for public service employees, life insurance for themselves and their spouse or partner, online estate planning tools, ask-a-lawyer clinics and other helpful resources. The home and family section offers information about discounts and services available for employees such as pet food pantries, discounts at the CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital, strategies to help care for elderly family members – and more.

Visit and bookmark the hub at bewell.colostate.edu.