Health benefits open enrollment available until Nov. 20

Open enrollment for eligible Colorado State University faculty and staff began Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 20, with changes becoming effective Jan. 1, 2021. This is the annual opportunity for faculty, administrative professionals and non-classified staff members to make changes to health benefits and add or drop dependents.
(Any changes outside time this period are allowed only for a qualifying event, including births, adoption, changes to marital, domestic partnership or civil union status, and other events.)
To update open enrollment elections, visit Employee Self-Service at aar.is.colostate.edu. Submit official documentation for any new dependents added to your insurance to Human Resources by Wednesday, Nov. 25.
“This year, more than ever, it’s important to review your benefit plans to make sure your family is well protected and to ensure peace of mind.” said Teri Suhr, chief total rewards officer. “There is a lot to consider during open enrollment, but utilizing the tools provided by HR can help you make informed decisions.”
Monthly premiums for benefits
The year 2020 was a turbulent one for the University’s medical claims expenditures.
Because CSU health plans are self-funded, this means that all claims are paid for directly by the University. The cost-share model means that the employer premium contribution to any plan is based off 100% of the Green Plan employee-only coverage ($599 in 2021) and 75% of the Green Plan family coverage ($1,140 in 2021). Employees then pay the difference based upon plan choice and dependent coverage.
To accommodate last year’s deficit, the employee and employer share of monthly medical premiums will increase in 2021. In addition to the premium increase, an additional amount of funding was still needed to solidify the health plan financials. As a result, CSU made a decision to contribute an additional $2.4 million to the medical plan to reduce premium increase impact for employees.
CSU will continue to pay 100% of the cost of coverage for employee basic life and short- and long-term disability coverage; there is no increase in monthly premiums for voluntary life insurance and vision coverage.
Virtual Benefits Fair
To comply with University and CDC guidelines during COVID-19, the annual benefits fair will be held through a virtual platform. This is a great opportunity to login and ask questions and learn more about the robust benefits offered to CSU employees.
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
- Anthem: 11 a.m.
- Delta Dental: Noon
- VSP: 1 p.m.
- AIG: 2 p.m.
- TIAA: 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
- Discovery Benefits: 8:30 a.m.
- Hartford: 9:30 a.m.
- Fidelity: 10:30 a.m.
- PERA: 11:30 a.m.
Medical plan – telemedicine enhancements
As of Jan. 1, 2021, the Anthem telemedicine tool, LiveHealth Online, will be offering Sleep Support. This means that in addition to using this virtual tool for both medical and behavioral health appointments, you can visit with specialists if you’re impacted by poor sleeping patterns.
Health savings account – Ram Plan HDHP
The $500 HSA contribution for each employee enrolled in the Ram Plan-HDHP plan will continue. The annual IRS allowable contribution limits will increase to $3,600 (individual) and $7,200 (family), reduced by CSU’s contribution. There is also a $1,000 catch-up provision for those over age 55.
FITlife wellness incentive
The FITlife wellness incentive has been enhanced this year and employees can complete all of the wellness activities from home. You can earn $150 by:
1. Downloading the mobile Anthem Engage app or registering online.
2. Completing an online health assessment.
3. Participating in a virtual appointment with your CSU retirement or attending a retirement webinar and completing the online form to confirm participation.
ALEX – benefits counselor
ALEX, the online benefits counselor, is back this year and better than ever. Employees can learn about available benefits by using ALEX on any computer, tablet, or smartphone. This tool can also help you decide how much to put into your HSA or FSA – and which voluntary benefits might be a good fit, too.
This year, ALEX will also discuss the voluntary retirement savings plans and help you determine how much to save to meet your retirement goals.
One employee who used the tool said, “ALEX is funny while still being very informative and puts complicated information in an understandable context.”
Virtual Help Sessions
Visit with Human Resources virtually via Teams, Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (MST).
Register for a personal, 15-minute appointment to ask questions or receive enrollment assistance.
On Your Appointment Date
1-970-628-0547 (Toll Free)
Conference ID: 916 725 87#