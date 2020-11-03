Health benefits open enrollment available until Nov. 20

Open enrollment for eligible Colorado State University faculty and staff began Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 20, with changes becoming effective Jan. 1, 2021. This is the annual opportunity for faculty, administrative professionals and non-classified staff members to make changes to health benefits and add or drop dependents.

(Any changes outside time this period are allowed only for a qualifying event, including births, adoption, changes to marital, domestic partnership or civil union status, and other events.)

To update open enrollment elections, visit Employee Self-Service at aar.is.colostate.edu. Submit official documentation for any new dependents added to your insurance to Human Resources by Wednesday, Nov. 25.

“This year, more than ever, it’s important to review your benefit plans to make sure your family is well protected and to ensure peace of mind.” said Teri Suhr, chief total rewards officer. “There is a lot to consider during open enrollment, but utilizing the tools provided by HR can help you make informed decisions.”