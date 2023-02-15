Human Resources announces holiday schedule for 2023-24 academic and fiscal year

Colorado State University’s holiday schedule for 2023 and the first half of 2024 have been determined. This schedule shows days when official holidays will be observed by the university by closing.

Human Resources is responsible for determining and publishing the university’s holiday schedule, according to university policy.

Some university departments may have responsibilities that require employees to work alternative schedules on holidays. Those departments may establish holiday schedules that deviate from the University’s official holiday schedule, with approval from Human Resources.

Student, non-student and administrative professional hourly employees are not eligible for holiday pay. If student, non-student and administrative professional hourly employees work on a day that a holiday is observed, they are compensated only for work actually performed on the day the university was closed to observe the holiday. State classified hourly employees earn holiday pay on a prorated basis. Contact Human Resources if you have questions related to holiday pay.