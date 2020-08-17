Faculty share additional insights on piloting new health protocols in class

Class in a ballroom

Normally, his 25 students would have taken the entire course at the CSU Mountain Campus, but the close quarters of the facilities there made that inadvisable during the pandemic. So Coleman and his team of instructors are holding class in one of the ballrooms in the Lory Student Center. There students are seated at least six feet apart in groups of three, at tables arranged in pods. Coleman said students have been good about using the provided sanitizer and wipes to clean their hands and desk surfaces before each class session.

And the only time he’s had to remind a few students to keep their masks on is when the class goes outside for fieldwork on campus. Initially, Coleman even had to remind himself to stay six feet away when a student asked for individual help. He’s gotten in the habit of having them slide their papers down the table toward him instead of leaning over next them, as he’s been accustomed to doing for decades.

“It’s been an adjustment to keep my distance,” Coleman said. “But overall I think we’re doing well. Having your notes and lectures available on Canvas is good. We’re getting the material across the same.”