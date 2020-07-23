New COVID-19 health protocols piloted in three CSU summer classes

Wearing face coverings, students walk into a classroom through a door marked “Entry only.” They stop at a table to apply hand sanitizer and grab a disinfecting wipe to clean their desks, which are spaced six feet apart. The instructor, also wearing a mask, has five students in the classroom, with another half dozen participating virtually. He’s sharing his screen with the remote students, who can hear him through a microphone connected to his laptop. His presentation is being recorded as well, for any students who had to miss class due to illness.

It’s a glimpse of one version of the new normal at Colorado State University, at least for the fall, as faculty and students return to campus with new health protocols prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Mansfield, a CSU history instructor, is leading one of three classes at the University where the new protocols are being demonstrated in preparation for the start of the semester. Students who attended his course on African-American history in person in the Clark Building July 15 said that while the changes will take some getting used to, it’s good to be back on campus.

“It beats being at home,” said senior English major William Blythe. “I’m glad to be back in class. I’m willing to do whatever it takes so that we don’t have to go through it all again. Just follow the rules.”

Conor Farrell, a junior history major, agreed.

“Obviously we want to go back to class, and this is the best way to do it,” he said.