Documentary on ‘Robert’s Village’ in Uganda premieres Oct. 14

On Oct. 14, Colorado State University will host the long-awaited premiere of the documentary film Robert’s Village, chronicling the efforts of CSU alumna Laura Schreck and CSU alumnus and custodian Robert Serunjogi to provide assistance to his hometown in Uganda.

Robert’s Village captures a true story with all the makings of a Hollywood trope: one fateful encounter can change lives. The film was shot in 2019, but the film’s story starts in 2015 with a simple conversation that happened on Colorado State University’s campus and eventually led to building a school in Uganda.

The 33-minute film, directed by CSU videographer Brian Buss, will be screened at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Behavioral Sciences Building, Room A131, and will be available online for 24 hours. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Buss, Serunjogi, Schreck and others involved in a trip to the Ugandan village in summer 2019: Scott Schreck, Chris Schreck, Patrick Lindsell, Brian Jones and Sheila Ferguson.

The event, presented as part of the ACT Human Rights Film Festival’s ACT Year-Round, is free, but reservations are required at https://actrobertvillage.eventive.org

About Serunjogi

Serunjogi lost most of his family members during the brutal slayings of Uganda’s Idi Amin administration. After fleeing his home country, Serunjogi started working as a janitor at Colorado State University. While working on campus in 2015, he met then-CSU student Laura Schreck and struck up a conversation. This chance meeting led to the pair working together and raising $90,000 to build a school for the displaced children in Serunjogi’s hometown of Buweyeo. The four buildings that were constructed have also served as health clinics and dorms.

In 2019, Robert and Laura — joined by Laura’s parents, Buss and representatives of CSU’s renowned Little Shop of Physics science outreach program — visited the school, donated educational materials and witnessed the village in a period of rebuilding after civil war.’

Buss created a short video clip for Source in 2019. He quickly realized that his footage and the story beckoned to be a much longer film and began editing what would become Robert’s Village. Buss submitted an early version of the short film to CSU’s ACT Human Rights Film Festival in early 2020 where it was accepted for inclusion in the April 2020 film festival.