CSU vaccine research advances, groundwork begins to develop coronavirus vaccine for the next pandemic

Ray Goodrich, director of the Infectious Disease Research Center at CSU and lead investigator of the SolaVAX™ vaccine candidate, said that work from his team is progressing well.

SolaVAX™ uses UV light and riboflavin to create an inactivated virus, which stimulates a person’s immune system to fight the virus. To produce this vaccine candidate, researchers have repurposed a commercial platform that is currently used to inactivate pathogens in blood transfusions. Goodrich was one of the creators of this commercial platform.

“We have completed a second round of vaccine challenge study work, essentially testing to see if the vaccine works in an animal model,” he said. The team is also examining the persistence of antibodies following vaccination.

Dr. Marcela Henao-Tamayo, a member of the research team and an assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at CSU, said the university’s researchers – who come from different research backgrounds – complement each other’s knowledge.

“Our aim is to be ahead of infectious diseases that are impacting the world, instead of playing catch up,” she said.

Henao-Tamayo said excitement is building for a possible coronavirus vaccine that could help in years to come.

“We’re seeing an investment from the federal government to protect against a possible virus that we know is coming, based on what we’re experiencing,” she said. “We have a lot of different ideas on how to approach creating a pan-coronavirus vaccine and we will work together to find the best combination of approaches.”