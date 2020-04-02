CSU researchers pursue a vaccine to target an Achilles’ heel of the coronavirus

Both vaccine projects are part of a full-throttle scientific push, playing out in laboratories around the world, to develop the first successful and fully approved vaccine against COVID-19. Two vaccine candidates, one with NIH backing, entered human experimental trials on March 16. Dozens more are in the pipeline for assessment of safety and efficacy, the journal Science reported this week. Still, the process of bringing a vaccine to market will likely take 18 months because of extensive testing and required clinical trials.

“Every vaccine idea is a moonshot,” said Dean, who has worked for decades on vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus, for which there still is no vaccine. “The vast majority of vaccine investigations are going to fail, so it’s important that we have lots of scientists working on these urgent health problems. Even when vaccines don’t reach the market, we are generating new knowledge that may be applied to other emerging infectious diseases.”

Even as vaccine research charges ahead, scientists in the public and private sectors are racing to identify diagnostics, surveillance tools, and antiviral treatments to battle COVID-19 – in many cases working to apply existing drugs and technologies to the new health crisis.

Dozens of CSU scientists are in the hunt, Vice President for Research Alan Rudolph said. His office has channeled about $1 million in seed funding to prime COVID-19 projects that hold promise in responding to the pandemic, he said.

“It’s a very impactful portfolio of outbreak research and response,” said Rudolph, who is working with policymakers, corporate partners, and others to leverage Colorado State’s deep expertise in infectious disease.

Adding to its scientific knowledge, the University offers research and development facilities critical to battling emergent infectious disease. These include Biosafety Level-3 laboratory spaces to safely contain potentially dangerous pathogens during research and development; and BioMARC, a manufacturing and testing center capable of producing therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic products in a secure and federally inspected facility.

But well before a vaccine can be manufactured, a candidate must be developed at the laboratory bench. Dean’s project begins by examining the intricate process initiated by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which starts viral infection with the efficiency of a morning star, the medieval weapon with a forbidding spiked ball.