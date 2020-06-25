CSU secures award from U.S. government for development of SolaVAX™ vaccine manufacturing process for SARS-CoV-2

Platform inactivates another coronavirus

During this global pandemic, the ability to produce large quantities of vaccines in a cost-effective manner is critical. The SolaVAX platform has already been shown to inactivate MERS-CoV – another virus in the coronavirus family – very efficiently and has also been evaluated for production of other vaccine products.

As the research progresses, the team will scale up production of the virus and key reagents for research and manufacturing at the university’s BioMARC biomanufacturing plant. The Biosafety Level 3 cGMP (BSL-3) facility is already making products for other infectious diseases under sponsorship from the federal government, industry and major foundations; cGMP stands for Current Good Manufacturing Practices, as designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Infectious Disease Research Center is home to one of 14 labs across the country that are part of the Regional and National Biocontainment Laboratory network under the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Alan Rudolph, CSU’s vice president for research, said this new award to support the development for SolaVAX highlights the university’s prominence in infectious disease research and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our researchers have moved swiftly to provide the state, the nation and the world a range of potential solutions and medical countermeasures to the virus,” he said.

Rudolph expressed gratitude for the support from the state’s congressional delegation for the university’s application to BARDA.

“We sincerely appreciate the encouragement and recognition of our efforts from Colorado’s congressional delegation and, in particular Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, and their staff.”