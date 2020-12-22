CSU Todos Santos Center: Student, faculty reflections

Para leer en español​, haga clic aquí​.

“I can say definitively that if it weren’t for the CSU Todos Santos Center’s presence, I would not host a learning abroad field school in Mexico,” said Shane Macfarlan, Ph.D., assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Utah. “It was something I always wanted to do.”

For Macfarlan, the CSU Todos Santos Center eliminated the guesswork of where and how to house students, and provided necessary infrastructure and community connections to support his goal of creating the Culture, Ecology, and Sustainability Field School — a two-week course designed for students to examine the intersection of culture, history, and ecology within the Baja California Sur region, with the town of Todos Santos as a case site.

“Every student that was on that program absolutely loved it,” he said, noting how the course enabled first-time international travel experiences for several of the 14 participating students. “For them to assuage their fears by going to something like the Todos Santos Center is really remarkable.”

Six years after its founding, the Colorado State University Todos Santos Center provides an ever-increasing number of unique and immersive opportunities for university students, faculty, and partners from the U.S. and Mexico, serving as the CSU System’s international hub for multidisciplinary research and community engagement, interuniversity collaboration, intercultural knowledge exchange, and experiential learning opportunities.

A world of possibilities

“The CSU Todos Santos Center provides an extremely convenient location in which to do research on the peninsula,” Macfarlan said, also highlighting some of the distinct characteristics of the town of Todos Santos that have led many to call it a pueblo mágico (‘magical town’). “Baja California overall is beautiful; Todos Santos is particularly wonderful.”

Macfarlan’s field school, hosted at the Center in Summer 2019, allowed students to apply ethnographic methods to conduct research related to local population growth, sustainable development, and social relationships in the BCS region. He hopes to host the course again in Summer 2021.