Explore the magic of the CSU Todos Santos Center

When COVID-19 struck, the Center, along with venues and institutions across the globe, temporarily paused all programming and closed its doors to the public to help prevent the spread of the virus. But its magic was far from lost.

The Center’s dedicated staff pivoted to continue delivering on its mission to “bridge cultures and inspire cultivation of generations of global citizens and thriving communities through collaboration, experience, and exchange of knowledge.”

Olaf Morales, the Center’s languages coordinator, adjusted to host English programs in a virtual format; Idalia Paz y Puente, associate director of business operations, coordinated the Center’s involvement with a regional food security alliance to bring much-needed support and sustenance to BCS residents impacted by the pandemic.

Eyes ahead

“The value of the CSU Todos Santos Center is that we are always open — not only our minds, but our hearts,” Paz y Puente said, describing the motivation behind the Center’s collaborative approach to the pandemic relief efforts. “Every single program that comes to the Center, every single project that we start or join in the town — we always have that philosophy.”

With vaccine distribution on the horizon, the Todos Santos Center staff have begun preparing to reopen to the community when it’s deemed safe to do so, and are eager to invite students, partners, researchers, and residents to explore and experience the magic of Todos Santos.

“Every time students come to the Center they bring not only their enthusiasm but also energy that the Center needs in order to live,” Morales said. “I am really looking forward to welcoming new students and faculty.”