CSU announces plan for required COVID-19 screenings during spring semester

Colorado State University leaders have announced plans for screening students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 as the spring semester gets underway.

The University relies on the members of the community to do their part in keeping each other healthy. This includes participating in mandatory routine screenings for COVID, following all public health requirements, and diligently reporting concerns – COVID symptoms, potential exposures, or concerns about the health of others, through the COVID Reporter.

“The Pandemic Preparedness Team and testing team have built capacity to screen as many students, faculty and staff as possible at the start of the semester and to mandate screening on a weekly schedule,” said Marc Barker, assistant vice president for safety and risk services. “We are working through final details to build additional capacity to screen more faculty, staff and students who will be on university grounds within the next few weeks. The Pandemic Preparedness Team will continue to update the university community with more information about screening requirements in the coming days and weeks.”

“Mandatory screening for COVID is the foundation of any successful effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially in a community as large as ours,” added CSU President Joyce McConnell. “After our successful fall semester, when our entire community demonstrated their commitment to keeping one another healthy and safe, I am confident that we will see continued commitment from our students, faculty and staff, including participation in mandatory screenings by those who are regularly on campus.”

To support the university’s goal of maintaining in-person operations and academic activities, Colorado State University has made COVID screening available to students, faculty and staff free of charge.