Advancement VP Kim Tobin announces departure, accepts new role at Michigan State University

Kim Tobin has announced her departure from Colorado State University to become Michigan State University’s next vice president of university advancement. Tobin, who currently serves as CSU’s vice president for university advancement, joined CSU in 2003.

In the 19 years since, Tobin has held multiple roles within Advancement, including director of development for both the Warner College of Natural Resources and the College of Liberal Arts, campaign director and associate vice president for development. In 2017, then-President Tony Frank named Tobin vice president, and she went on to guide the team to record success, including the completion of CSU’s State Your Purpose campaign, which exceeded its $1 billion goal nearly two years ahead of schedule, and the University’s top fundraising year, surpassing $200 million in gifts for the first time in CSU history during 2021.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to be part of the CSU community during a time of such transformational growth and progress,” said Tobin, who earned her Ph.D. from CSU. “And it has been an honor to serve alongside an incredibly talented team of advancement professionals, faculty, staff, students and campus leaders who, in partnership with our alumni and donors, have made that transformation possible.”