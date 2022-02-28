Reflecting on a Year of Impact
New online report showcases unprecedented generosity
story by Bruce Hallmark
published Feb. 28, 2022
In 2021, Colorado State University’s donor community demonstrated extraordinary vision and generosity by giving more than $200 million, setting a University record for the most donations received in a calendar year.
“The generosity of CSU’s donors continues to fuel life-changing impact among our students, faculty, and the entire University community – and at an unprecedented level during this past year,” said Kim Tobin, vice president for University Advancement. “There have been many moments of uncertainty since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, but what remains constant is our donors’ stalwart care for and commitment to CSU. It has not only sustained our community but also propelled us toward a courageous future in which the University’s land-grant mission will thrive in service to Colorado and the world. On behalf of everyone at CSU, I offer our heartfelt gratitude.”
The historic display of generosity from CSU’s donor community this past year provided emergency funding for Rams weathering financial crises caused by the pandemic, scholarships to open doors of opportunity, innovative programs to increase equity and access, and groundbreaking research to build a sustainable future for our planet and humanity.
Tobin also noted that giving rose to new heights primarily because of loyal donors who hold enduring connections with faculty and staff across the University, highlighting the vital role relationship-building plays in the fundraising process.
Reflection: Your Generosity in Action
View highlights from last year’s giving in CSU’s online report, Reflection: Your Generosity in Action at giving.colostate.edu/impact-report.