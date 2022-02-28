In 2021, Colorado State University’s donor community demonstrated extraordinary vision and generosity by giving more than $200 million, setting a University record for the most donations received in a calendar year.

“The generosity of CSU’s donors continues to fuel life-changing impact among our students, faculty, and the entire University community – and at an unprecedented level during this past year,” said Kim Tobin, vice president for University Advancement. “There have been many moments of uncertainty since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, but what remains constant is our donors’ stalwart care for and commitment to CSU. It has not only sustained our community but also propelled us toward a courageous future in which the University’s land-grant mission will thrive in service to Colorado and the world. On behalf of everyone at CSU, I offer our heartfelt gratitude.”