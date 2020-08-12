State Your Purpose: Campaign for Colorado State University raises $1.28 billion

The most successful fundraising campaign in CSU history: The $1 billion State Your Purpose: Campaign for Colorado State University has reached the finish line. The eight-year campaign, timed to conclude during CSU’s 150th birthday, raised $1.28 billion – a sum that would have seemed well beyond reach a few short years ago. read more

Stated

Tags assigned to this story

AdvancementState Your PurposestatedUniversity Advancement