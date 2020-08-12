The most successful fundraising campaign in CSU history: The $1 billion State Your Purpose: Campaign for Colorado State University has reached the finish line. The eight-year campaign, timed to conclude during CSU’s 150th birthday, raised $1.28 billion – a sum that would have seemed well beyond reach a few short years ago. read more
Stated
Research thrives during State Your Purpose campaign
The State Your Purpose campaign powered research efforts at Colorado State University like never before.
Gifts for Canvas Stadium make huge impact on Athletics
There might not be a more eye-catching example of the State Your Purpose campaign’s success than Canvas Stadium.
Stated fuels innovation in Agricultural Sciences
State Your Purpose elevated Agricultural Sciences' impact by catalyzing innovations and partnerships.
College of Business soaring to new heights with State Your Purpose
The State Your Purpose campaign at CSU had a tremendous impact on the College of Business in many new ways.
College of Liberal Arts inspired by donor generosity
A desire to advance the human experience lies at the heart of the College of Liberal Arts’ mission.
The power of collective giving transforms Natural Sciences
Thanks to donors, the College of Natural Sciences is well-positioned today and well into the future.
Stated ushers in new era for Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
CSU’s engineering program leaped to new heights thanks to alumnus Walter Scott, Jr.
Generosity expands horizons at Warner College of Natural Resources
For the Warner College of Natural Resources, donor generosity during the State Your Purpose campaign impacted the college in every aspect.
Gifts transform Health and Human Sciences in immeasurable ways
The College of Health and Human Sciences stands ready to improve the health and well-being of people everywhere.