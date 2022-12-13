What is it like to work with Amy Parsons?

Patrick Tennyson, president and CEO, Butterfly Pavilion

“Having known Amy Parsons for nearly a decade, I continue to be amazed and inspired by her innate gift of collaboration, innovation, and developing and maintaining impactful partnerships and relationships. CSU has become an important partner to Butterfly Pavilion, and with sincere optimism, I look forward to continuing our work together, with Amy at the helm, to advance a positive impact in agriculture, natural resource conservation, research and education in Colorado and around the world. Amy has certainly helped bring some of the university’s finest recent achievements to fruition, and I’m greatly inspired by the new opportunities and possibilities that she’ll bring to its future. Butterfly Pavilion, and I personally, cannot wait to be part of it!”

Katie Kramer, president and CEO, Boettcher Foundation

“I am thrilled about the potential appointment of Amy Parsons as CSU’s next president. I’ve known Amy for many years in both a personal and professional capacity. As professional colleagues, our organizations have worked together on transformational projects for the community like the CSU Spur campus. In these interactions, Amy is always thoughtful, strategic and smart, taking into account perspectives from all stakeholders. As a friend, Amy is an empathetic listener and is always encouraging and supportive through life’s celebrations and challenges. She is a role model for me and so many other leaders. She has the depth of experience, history and connections, and the passion and heart to lead CSU at this important time for the university. As a Colorado community member and a champion, partner and stakeholder of CSU in my professional life as president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, I believe her to be the right leader at the right time for CSU.”

Comments from donors and strategic partners

At CSU, Parsons was charged with developing strategic partnerships to benefit all aspects of the University in new ways. This included working with a group of alumni to launch the Green & Gold Foundation, which aims to make a positive impact in the CSU community – professionally and personally – through impactful giving and service.

James Iacino, alumnus and donor, executive chairman of Iacino Family Holdings Inc.

“I have had the pleasure to work alongside Amy for the past decade in a variety of roles associated with CSU. From our establishment of the Green & Gold Foundation to the development of the Todos Santos campus and CSU Spur, I have witnessed her effective management of so many aspects of the university. Amy is incredibly thoughtful, always willing to make a connection to promote collaboration throughout her extensive network and has consistently shown a unique ability to bring a vivid vision to life. Her steadfast devotion to all things CSU makes me proud to be an alumnus, and I am honored to support her as the next CSU president.”

Parsons had the vision to transform CSU’s standard beverage contract into a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola that benefited many parts of campus. The 10-year, $5.2 million partnership established a program in beverage management in CSU’s College of Business and provided $100,000 annually in funding for CSU Athletics. The agreement also funded scholarships in water sustainability and conservation, new recycling bins on campus, executive visits to CSU classes, Coke supplies for athletic and student affairs events, and support for work with partner universities in China that have a shared interest in water.

Amr Kora, general manager, California-Nevada North America Operating Unit, Coca Cola Co.

“I first met Amy about 10 years ago when she was serving in the role of vice president for university operations. Amy led the process to award CSU’s campuswide beverage contract, and she had the vision to take what otherwise would be a basic procurement contract and create a comprehensive, valuable campus-wide strategic partnership. As a company, we were immediately impressed with Amy’s leadership and creativity, and we worked hard to win the award, inspired by the chance to build the public-private partnership that she believed was possible. In the years that followed our launch, thanks to Amy’s dedicated partnership, we created a signature program that still today serves as the model university partnership in the country.”