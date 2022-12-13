What is it like to work with Amy Parsons?

Amy Parsons at the CSU Alumni Association’s 50 Year Club Luncheon, held during the 2018 Homecoming and Family Weekend.
Amy Parsons was named the finalist for 16th president of Colorado State University on Dec. 2. SOURCE reached out to past colleagues, community partners, direct reports and employers with the question: “What is Amy Parsons like to work with as a colleague, collaborator, boss or employee (depending on your relationship with her)?” Below are the comments received.
Comments from community partners
As executive vice chancellor of the CSU System and executive lead on development of the Spur project from its conception until she left CSU to take on a role in the private sector in 2020, Parsons emphasized formation of strong relationships with Denver-area community organizations, cultural centers, foundations and youth-focused agencies.
Paul Andrews, president and CEO, National Western Stock Show
“Amy is very smart and thinks through issues and opportunities thoroughly before making a decision. She seeks input from others and embraces teamwork. In addition to being a great leader, she cares about people. I can’t think of a better fit for CSU as the new president.”
George Sparks, Jr., president and CEO, Denver Museum of Nature and Science
“Amy Parsons is one of the most effective leaders I have worked with in my career. She is the consummate team player and cares not who gets the credit. People want to work with her because she is very intelligent, both emotionally and technically. Best of all though, her values reflect the best of Colorado and what we hope our children become. I was thrilled when I saw that she might be coming home to CSU.”
Erin Porteus, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver
“I’ve known Amy for several years, including the five she served on the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. During her time as CSU’s executive vice chancellor, she formed a strong relationship between our organization and CSU, positioning the university as a premier higher education partner for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Amy connected teen members to essential resources and engineered experiences to support their transition from high school to college. She helped them complete FAFSA applications, offered tours of the CSU campus, hosted Boys & Girls Clubs’ State Torch Club Conference at CSU Denver, and created scholarships for members. She opened doors to higher education for kids who may have never considered college.
“As CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, one of Colorado’s largest youth-serving organizations, I am grateful for Amy’s contributions to kids, families and communities across Colorado.”
Parsons and Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes celebrate the 100th anniversary of the CSU Mountain Campus in 2014.
Patrick Tennyson, president and CEO, Butterfly Pavilion
“Having known Amy Parsons for nearly a decade, I continue to be amazed and inspired by her innate gift of collaboration, innovation, and developing and maintaining impactful partnerships and relationships. CSU has become an important partner to Butterfly Pavilion, and with sincere optimism, I look forward to continuing our work together, with Amy at the helm, to advance a positive impact in agriculture, natural resource conservation, research and education in Colorado and around the world. Amy has certainly helped bring some of the university’s finest recent achievements to fruition, and I’m greatly inspired by the new opportunities and possibilities that she’ll bring to its future. Butterfly Pavilion, and I personally, cannot wait to be part of it!”
Katie Kramer, president and CEO, Boettcher Foundation
“I am thrilled about the potential appointment of Amy Parsons as CSU’s next president. I’ve known Amy for many years in both a personal and professional capacity. As professional colleagues, our organizations have worked together on transformational projects for the community like the CSU Spur campus. In these interactions, Amy is always thoughtful, strategic and smart, taking into account perspectives from all stakeholders. As a friend, Amy is an empathetic listener and is always encouraging and supportive through life’s celebrations and challenges. She is a role model for me and so many other leaders. She has the depth of experience, history and connections, and the passion and heart to lead CSU at this important time for the university. As a Colorado community member and a champion, partner and stakeholder of CSU in my professional life as president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, I believe her to be the right leader at the right time for CSU.”
Comments from donors and strategic partners
At CSU, Parsons was charged with developing strategic partnerships to benefit all aspects of the University in new ways. This included working with a group of alumni to launch the Green & Gold Foundation, which aims to make a positive impact in the CSU community – professionally and personally – through impactful giving and service.
James Iacino, alumnus and donor, executive chairman of Iacino Family Holdings Inc.
“I have had the pleasure to work alongside Amy for the past decade in a variety of roles associated with CSU. From our establishment of the Green & Gold Foundation to the development of the Todos Santos campus and CSU Spur, I have witnessed her effective management of so many aspects of the university. Amy is incredibly thoughtful, always willing to make a connection to promote collaboration throughout her extensive network and has consistently shown a unique ability to bring a vivid vision to life. Her steadfast devotion to all things CSU makes me proud to be an alumnus, and I am honored to support her as the next CSU president.”
Parsons had the vision to transform CSU’s standard beverage contract into a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola that benefited many parts of campus. The 10-year, $5.2 million partnership established a program in beverage management in CSU’s College of Business and provided $100,000 annually in funding for CSU Athletics. The agreement also funded scholarships in water sustainability and conservation, new recycling bins on campus, executive visits to CSU classes, Coke supplies for athletic and student affairs events, and support for work with partner universities in China that have a shared interest in water.
Amr Kora, general manager, California-Nevada North America Operating Unit, Coca Cola Co.
“I first met Amy about 10 years ago when she was serving in the role of vice president for university operations. Amy led the process to award CSU’s campuswide beverage contract, and she had the vision to take what otherwise would be a basic procurement contract and create a comprehensive, valuable campus-wide strategic partnership. As a company, we were immediately impressed with Amy’s leadership and creativity, and we worked hard to win the award, inspired by the chance to build the public-private partnership that she believed was possible. In the years that followed our launch, thanks to Amy’s dedicated partnership, we created a signature program that still today serves as the model university partnership in the country.”
Parsons at a tree planting on the Oval in 2012.
Parsons served as lead negotiator on the Canvas naming rights agreement, negotiating the deal directly with Canvas on all major points until successfully wrapping up what is widely regarded as one of the best naming rights deals in the country.
Gary Ozzello, director of university relations for Canvas Credit Union
“As an alum, staff member and administrator with deep roots at CSU, Amy possesses the unique perspective that will be so beneficial, not only to the University as well as to donors and alumni, but also to the region and institutional partners across a broad spectrum of diverse people and organizations. During my long tenure at CSU, I reflect back on her leadership with major projects such as Canvas Stadium, the Spur campus, Todos Santos, among others, and know that she brings that experience, wisdom and knowledge to campus. As a member of the Canvas family, we continue to be excited about our partnership with CSU.”
Comments from colleagues at CSU, CSU System, Mozzafiato
Daniela Pineda Soracá, CSU ‘18 Business Administration & International Studies; former ASCSU president; returned Peace Corps volunteer; cultural & operational growth manager for SEI
“During my time as student body president (ASCSU 2016-2017), I had the opportunity to work alongside Amy during regular Board of Governors meetings and various campus events. Her business expertise, confidence and approachability are all traits that I found inspirational as a young woman starting out my own leadership journey. I have no doubt that our beloved university will thrive with Amy leading its next evolution.”
Kristi Bohlender, executive director of the CSU Alumni Association
“I’ve been excited by how many alumni from our family of more than a quarter million Rams across the world have reached out to express the importance of having an alumna serve as our 16th president. Many of them were surprised to learn that there have only been two presidents in the University’s history who have been CSU alumni. Knowing Amy Parsons, I’m sure that being able to draw on that shared sense of Ram pride will serve the entire CSU community, Colorado and the world extremely well.”
Kyle Henley, senior vice president and chief communications officer, University of Southern California
“I have had the good fortune to work with Amy, to learn from her and to see her leadership in action. Amy is deeply connected to CSU, committed to serving Colorado and has the experience, skill and vision to be a transformational president for the institution. I am thrilled for Amy and excited for CSU.”
Parsons speaks during a National Western Stock Show event in 2020.
Kadie Whitten, Inventory & Logistics, Mozzafiato.com
“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Amy for the past two years at Mozzafiato. Her passion for whatever she’s working on is infectious, and her drive for success is something I’ve always admired about her. Dedicated and ambitious, compassionate and poised – Amy has become more than my coworker and superior, but a true role model to me. I can’t wait to see where her journey continues to take her in the future!”
Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor, CSU System
“Amy is a dynamic leader who focuses on creative approaches to challenges and on identifying new opportunities for CSU. She has frequently combined vision and hard work to bring new programs and partnerships to fruition. Amy is an outstanding colleague and leader, and we look forward to working with her to continue to bring the Spur campus to life, with its strong connections to CSU Fort Collins.”
Cara Neth, director of executive communications, CSU System (formerly director of administrative communications for CSU)
“Amy was a fair and inspiring boss when I reported to her at the CSU System, and I am impressed with how she’s grown as a leader. She was always one of the first in the office and one of the last to leave, and she trusted us to do our jobs. Is she perfect? Of course not. I’ve worked with and for presidents of CSU since the Austin administration (how many can say that??), and I’ve learned there is no single type of person who makes a good university president. Some came in with all the right credentials and couldn’t get anything done. Others weren’t warm and fuzzy but fought for the right things and moved the university forward. None of them have been universally beloved, all have been doubted by faculty at times (as appropriate), but some are considered among CSU’s greatest leaders. Anyone starting with as much love for CSU and as solid a set of achievements and values as Amy will do as well as most of the folks I’ve worked with, and probably much better. Perspective is a gift, and I’m grateful for it. Comparing her across the generations, she understands better than most the fiscal and cultural challenges specific to this university at this time and the role of the president in supporting and advocating for faculty, staff and students. I’d love the chance to see what she can do for our people.”
Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, CSU
“Amy’s engagement with Student Affairs goes all the way back to her days as a student here at CSU. She was an ASCSU representative and member of the Supreme Court. She also worked in the LSC as a student hourly on the maintenance crew and as a front desk worker for the director of the LSC. When she returned to CSU as a member of General Counsel in 2004, we started working together and continued to collaborate on many initiatives in our roles as vice presidents. Amy taught the Higher Education Law course for the Student Affairs in Higher Education (SAHE) master’s program and several years later co-taught the Higher Education Administration course with me, also in the SAHE program. I am looking forward to welcoming Amy back to CSU and working with her as our president.”
Chad Hoseth, assistant vice provost for international affairs, CSU
“I remember collaborating with Amy back when she was with CSU’s Office of General Counsel. We participated in a larger team tasked with addressing challenges related to CSU’s growing number of international agreements. She was highly successful in helping us develop solutions that supported both CSU and our international partners. Her work all those years ago has had a meaningful impact on CSU’s global engagement to this day. Since then, I have watched her tirelessly continue to address issues and pursue new opportunities that have had enormous impact at Colorado State University. I anticipate that Amy will bring that same can-do energy into the president’s office each day.”
Lise Youngblade, dean of CSU’s College of Health and Human Sciences
“This is my 17th year at CSU, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with Amy on the Early Childhood Center and other initiatives when she was on campus. I always found her to be innovative, creative, supportive and willing to dig in to understand the issue, then confront the challenge with a ‘let’s go get it done’ attitude. She doesn’t come from a traditional academic background, but I am excited by the skills she brings. As dean, I want someone in the president’s chair who is savvy about working with the public and our partners and stakeholders – who’s going to be a welcoming and inspiring external face for the institution, who will help us generate resources and continue to build our reputation for the excellent educational experiences we offer and the world-class research our faculty and graduate students conduct. In my work with her, she’s always been a strong champion for the academic side of the house, and that commitment was forefront throughout her interview. I look forward to the strong team she’s going to build to help the university move forward into the future.”
Bob Schur, retired executive director of policy, risk and environmental programs in the Division of University Operations, CSU
“I worked with Amy Parsons in various capacities in my time at CSU. Initially we served as associates in the Office of General Counsel. Later, I served under her as director of procurement and contracting, then as executive director for policy and compliance, environmental health and risk management. During these years I worked closely with Amy. I have always appreciated and admired Amy’s professionalism, collaborative style and leadership skills. Given progressively greater responsibilities, Amy rose to every role and task with complete confidence, competence and commitment to making CSU the best it can be for faculty, students, employees and constituents. A compassionate leader, Amy consistently showed an openness to ideas and to doing things the right way, not just the way they had always been done. Her legal, business and financial acumen made her an outstanding vice president and counsel. Amy values the wellbeing of all employees, as shown by her support of APC and CPC and her role in creating Commitment to Campus.
“Based on my 21 years at CSU, service under four presidents, four general counsels, and seven vice presidents, I can wholeheartedly recommend Amy Parsons as the best choice to be the next president of CSU.”
Parsons speaks at the naming rights announcement for Canvas Stadium in 2018.
Comments from mentors, employers
Rico Munn, past chair of the CSU System Board of Governors, superintendent of Aurora Public Schools, former executive director of Colorado Department of Higher Education
“Ms. Parsons is a respected leader in Colorado’s higher education community. She has led many major initiatives which are seen as innovative and groundbreaking in the service of Colorado’s students. As a member and past chair of the Board of Governors, I found Ms. Parsons to be a valuable resource to the System. She understands the complexity of higher education and is able to synthesize the interests of a large pool of stakeholders. The future of CSU is in great hands.”
Norm Brownstein, founder and chairman, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
“When you build an organization, there is nothing more important than finding people who care deeply about the mission, their colleagues and communities, plus the people they serve – whether it’s customers, clients, students or taxpayers. Those are the leaders who ensure that an institution stays true to its values and purpose, while also looking forward to the future and never accepting that the status quo is enough. That’s what Amy brought to us during her time at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, and I know that’s what she’ll bring to her leadership of Colorado State University. I would like to congratulate the CSU Board of Governors and Search Advisory Committee for their excellent decision to bring Amy back to Fort Collins to lead CSU into its next era.”
Robert Lawrence, emeritus professor in the CSU Department of Political Science
“I first met Amy Parsons when she enrolled in a Political Science honors class composed of extra bright students. She immediately stood out as being in a class by herself. Later, during an Air Force commissioning ceremony, there arose a loud noise outside the auditorium and down the hall. Amy Parsons went out to talk with the workmen, and they immediately stopped their jack hammers until the new officers had been commissioned. Several years ago, Amy made a revealing presentation to the Fort Collins Rotary Club. She explained in her talk how the design of new campus buildings was informed by the research and teaching that would occur within them. She demonstrated a sound grasp of the fiscal, physical and academic dimensions of the CSU construction program. Rotarians left saying, ‘She looks like a future college president.’”