Get important Colorado voting facts

Be a U.S. Citizen.

Be 18 years old on or before the date of the election. (Amendment 76 on this year’s ballot asks voters to modify this.)

Reside in Colorado for 22 days before the election. If you have lived in Colorado since Oct. 12, 2020, you are eligible to vote in this year’s Nov. 3 election.

In Colorado, you can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More information on the Colorado election process can be found at the state Secretary of State’s Go Vote Colorado webpage.

You have two ways to vote on the Colorado State University campus:

24/7 ballot drop box located outside the Lory Student Center, just outside the Transit Center.

Vote in-person in the Lory Student Center North Ballroom Mon. – Fri., 10/19 – 10/30 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Sat. 10/31 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Mon. 11/2 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Tue. 11/3 Election Day (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)



To find out more about how to become more involved and increase your civic engagement, go to the SLiCE Civic Engagement webpage.