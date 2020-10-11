U.S. Senate candidates debate at CSU Oct. 13

As Election Day approaches, the candidates for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat, incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner and former Gov. John Hickenlooper, will square off in a televised debate Oct. 13 from Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Theatre. The 60-minute debate will be broadcast live statewide on 9News starting at 6 p.m.

In addition to the 9News television broadcast, Rocky Mountain Student Media will broadcast audio of the debate live on KCSU at 90.5 FM and streaming at kcsufm.com.

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no audience and a minimal number of people producing the debate while practicing health precautions.

This year’s senate debate is part of a recurring partnership among CSU, 9News and the Fort Collins Coloradoan, which has featured various candidates in recent years, in support of robust public discourse on important topics.

