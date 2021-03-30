U.S. News & World Report: ColoradoSPH among top 20 public health programs in nation

U.S. News and World Report has named the Colorado School of Public Health among the top 20 schools and programs of public health in the nation.

ColoradoSPH — a partnership among Colorado State University, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the University of Northern Colorado — was tied for 20th with three other schools, out of 188 master of public health programs accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health.

ColoradoSPH moved up three places from No. 23 in 2019, when all schools and programs of public health were last ranked. It had been ranked 31st out of the 50 schools considered in 2014. The rankings are the result of peer assessment surveys sent to deans, other administrators, and faculty of CEPH-accredited public health degree programs or schools.

Schools and programs of public health are typically ranked by the publication once every five years, and this new ranking comes at a time when “public health” has become a household phrase. The COVID-19 pandemic put public health in the spotlight, as did recognition of the urgent need to take on structural racism and other social determinants of health. Much of what the field does — preparedness and policy, epidemiology, workplace safety, and mental health — has become far more familiar over the last few years. Nationally and in the Colorado School of Public Health, there are increasing applications and student numbers as public health has gained prominence.

The school celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018. ColoradoSPH has MPH and certificate programs at the three partner universities, and also has M.S., Ph.D. and DrPH programs at CU Anschutz.

“I am delighted by this new ranking and our growing recognition,” said ColoradoSPH Dean Jonathan Samet. “I am proud of the role that the Colorado School of Public Health has played with many partners to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the work our school is doing in multiple areas of public health regionally, nationally and worldwide. Additionally, our faculty, staff and students are pushing us forward as an institution, and our alumni are filling critical public health roles in Colorado and beyond. I have no doubt that we will continue to move up in ranking as we develop new programs, advance our research, and find innovative ways to train our students.”