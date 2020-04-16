Two CSU undergraduates named Truman Scholars

Brianne Lauro has been a standout student in the Warner College of Natural Resources.

Lauro has been listed on the Dean’s list four out of five times in her academic career and has also won the college’s R.S. Knaub Science Award for sustainability innovation. Currently, she is a congressional intern at U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse’s district office in Fort Collins and a research assistant for a National Science Foundation study on Indigenous data stewardship led by CSU faculty member Dominique David-Chavez.

When she heard the news that she was a Truman Scholar, she said it validated what she knew in her heart all along: That pursuing a degree in natural resources was the right choice for her.

“This award is not only going to impact me and my future aspirations but most importantly, the generations that come after me — and for that, I thank God and the Truman Foundation for granting me this honor.”

In the Warner College of Natural Resources, Lauro has been a leading voice, becoming an advocate for women and people of color in one of the college’s largest student clubs, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Lauro plans to study and pursue a career in Hawaii connected to public policy, land and natural resources, and Indigenous people.

“I’m so grateful that I can be a voice for the people here and also a source of hope and encouragement, especially for our youth,” Lauro said. “They need to know that they are gifted and talented, that their knowledge is valuable, and that they too are capable of enacting positive change within our communities.”