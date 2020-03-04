Three CSU undergraduates named Truman Scholar finalists

Three Colorado State University undergraduates were named finalists for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship, a highly competitive graduate fellowship program for students pursuing public service careers.

CSU juniors Sarah Greichen, Brianne Lauro and Ilana Vargas are in the running for the prestigious honor, which includes a $30,000 scholarship to a graduate school of their choice as well as a weeklong leadership training session with other winners and an internship opportunity in Washington, D.C.

Only 50 to 60 undergraduates — approximately one from each state — will receive a Truman Scholarship. The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation this year received 773 applications from 315 colleges and universities.

Finalists were selected based on their records of leadership, public service and academic achievement. Students will be interviewed by the foundation’s Regional Review Panels between March 1 and April 6.

According to The Institute for Learning and Teaching, 14 CSU students have been named finalists since 2015, three of whom were named scholars.

“We are incredibly proud of Sarah, Brianne and Ilana,” said Mary Swanson, program director of the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising. “All three are visionary leaders who have worked hard in their respective fields to create opportunities for others and find innovative solutions to pressing social issues. We wish them luck as they prepare for their interviews and know they will represent CSU well in the competition.”