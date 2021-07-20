The transformational power of transportation: Program provides e-bikes to essential employees in need

Nineteen essential Colorado State University employees recently received the life-changing gift of an electric bike, providing them with reliable, affordable and consistent transportation.

Thanks to a grant awarded to the CSU CARE Program through a partnership with several local entities, each of the employees recently received an e-bike and safety gear. The recipients either have previously no form of transportation, or their transportation wasn’t reliable.

Several of them depended upon others to take them where they needed to go, including to work. As a result, they said they were often late to appointments or commitments or didn’t have basic supplies they needed because they didn’t want to put others out, or those helping them with transportation weren’t available.

Each of the 19 university employees who qualified received a bike on July 14. They also got a helmet, lights, a bike lock and other equipment necessary for the program, which requires that they download an app to help the program track bike use for two years, gives safe riding tips and trouble warnings, and reminds the employees of needed maintenance, covered by the grant for two years and provided by Recycled Cycles on Main Campus.

“They left with their hands full,” said Emma Chavez, CSU’s CARE Program coordinator, who worked to identify employees who qualified for the program and gather their application materials for a single submission to the city.