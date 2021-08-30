The return of repark: Parking, traffic changes announced for Friday’s football home opener

Editor’s note: The following was sent to all faculty/staff last week by Vice President for University Operations Lynn Johnson.

Dear Colleagues,

Football season is upon us!

I want to share important information about our first Friday night home game on September 3, including a special gift of appreciation for you, and adjustments for parking access on main campus.

After a missed in-person season, the CSU community is looking forward to the excitement game day brings to students and fans, opportunities for engagement with alumni and donors, and numerous touch points our fabulous Canvas Stadium offers to enhance our community and educational mission.

University Operations, CSU Athletics, the Alumni Association, and many other campus partners, have been working for weeks to make sure our campus community is prepared for this season’s Friday night football game on September 3 at Canvas Stadium as the Rams host South Dakota State with a 7 p.m. kickoff. We will begin early that day getting campus ready.

Special employee appreciation gift

As a special thank you for the incredible work done by CSU employees during the pandemic and a “welcome back” to campus, every non-student CSU employee will receive two free tickets to the game, a parking pass and a $10 voucher for food at the stadium, courtesy of CSU Athletics and Canvas Credit Union. Since students already receive tickets through student fees, student-employees are not included. To claim your tickets visit csurams.com/promo and enter the nine digits of your Employee ID#/Ram Card#. (Do not enter the 10th digit that is after the hyphen on a Ram Card.)

For the September 3 game, we’ve created a detailed plan that focuses on providing faculty and staff with several options, based on university needs and individual schedules, as approved by supervisors, to ensure as little disruption as possible to the university’s academic and business operations as campus is readied for the game.

Please see the four time-shot maps linked below and within the text, which visually outline how campus will change throughout the day, including parking lot and road closures, and adjustments to HORN shuttle routes.