Teamwork keeps COVID pandemic in check at CSU

In April, the CSU System joined other Colorado higher education institutions in requiring a COVID vaccine or declaring an exemption. Thousands of students and employees got their vaccine cards filled and teams of CSU employees began working on creating secure infrastructure to gather vaccine information from students and employees, coordinate vaccine clinics with the Larimer County, build back-end data-tracking systems, develop screening practices for those who filed an exemption, and track thousands of weekly screenings for compliance.

The CSU Health Network created a system for students to submit their COVID vaccine status. Early in the spring the Health Network opened vaccination clinics for hundreds University employees and students, and served as the University partner in collaborating with Larimer County on 20 vaccine clinics on campus for students, faculty and staff – including clinics as early as March.

CSU’s Human Resources built a portal for employee vaccine information from scratch, providing employees with the ability to attest to their vaccine status or declare an exemption either online or by paper copy, and providing messaging in English and Spanish to ensure employees understood the process.

This enormous undertaking was accomplished in a few short weeks.

“98% of the community answered the call to wear a mask, get a vaccine or screen, and report when they had been exposed or had symptoms,” said Marc Barker, co-chair of the Pandemic Preparedness Team. “The University community’s response has been phenomenal. When we saw the delta variant emerge, and several mandates were implemented, we had one very simple, underlying goal: to keep the CSU community as healthy and as in-person as possible, so we could deliver the full campus experience to students.”