Teaching Effectiveness Initiative spotlights teaching at CSU

The TEI is a voluntary program that provides a structure for instructors to engage in developing teaching effectiveness through implementation, self-reflection, and growth, grounded in the evidence-based teaching practices of the CSU Teaching Effectiveness Framework (TEF).

Upon earning 10 domain experience units in a TEF domain, faculty receive a Certificate of Achievement for the domain. Instructors can also earn a Letter of Commendation for earning the Inclusive Pedagogy domain as well as milestones related to earning three, five, and seven TEF domains. Instructors can use the TEI certificates as evidence to demonstrate teaching growth for annual review and the Promotion and Tenure process.