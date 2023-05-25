Summer hours in effect through Aug. 18

Colorado State University office hours for the summer term are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Summer office hours are in effect through Friday, Aug. 18. Departments will return to the normal 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. office hours on the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 28.

The announced office hours are the general hours followed by campus administrative offices. However, many units have operating hours that deviate from these times based upon client service or other operational considerations that dictate different schedules.