Students hope to create support for student-parent population at CSU

While being a full-time student comes with busy challenges and commitments, also serving as a full-time parent is not always an identity represented or supported enough on college campuses.

Olivia Martinez and Mikaela Dalton are hoping to spark change by increasing support for student-parents at CSU with the Student Parent Organization, created in the fall of 2019.

Martinez, president of the organization, is a second-year student at CSU studying social work. She initially struggled to balance her roles as a mother of three and a full-time student. Noticing a need to increase support for the population of student parents, Martinez recruited human development and family studies major and first-generation student Dalton as vice president to help launch the Student Parent Organization.

“The focus really is on building and providing community and support,” said Dalton. “We felt there was a lack of representation, and we wanted to be advocates for this population.”