‘STATE’ magazine lands international honor for special issues on the pandemic

Three special issues of STATE magazine published this summer have won an international Gold Summit Creative Award in the category of 2020 Pandemic Response.

The Summit Creative Awards recognize excellence in design, creativity and effectiveness of advertising and marketing communication. The contest is for small- and medium-sized international agencies and organizations, defined as billing less than $30 million annually for creative work. It is an independent contest that is not attached to a trade organization, so it attracts entries from multiple sectors of the communications industry.

The 2020 Summit Creative Awards had more than 4,100 entries from 27 countries; fewer than 2% earned Gold.

The special editions of STATE were focused on the response of the three-campus CSU System to the COVID-19 pandemic. Judges reviewed the totality of concepts and overall effectiveness. As contest materials noted regarding communication during the pandemic: “Advertisers and their agents are pivoting quickly and adjusting their marketing strategies. Messaging is delicate, turnaround is fast, but the need is paramount.”