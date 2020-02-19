Sidewalk and bike lane closed on south side of Hughes Way starting Feb. 24

The sidewalk and bike lane on the entire south side of Hughes Way will be closed Feb. 24 until mid-August. This is to convert Hughes Way into a two-way street and provide a separated bike and pedestrian pathway.

Westbound vehicular traffic will still be able to travel on Hughes Way.

Parking Lot 412 and the parking on Meridian between Hughes Way and Pitkin Street will be closed permanently. This is to accommodate the construction of the new Meridian Village.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Tony Flores at (970) 491-7110. See the map for more details.