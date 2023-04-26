Red carpet for “An Open Door” as CSU audience gets first screening of new Grandin documentary

The red carpet was out and ready to welcome the first audience to a private screening of “An Open Door” – a documentary film dedicated to the work and impact of Temple Grandin, a Colorado State University icon known worldwide for her expertise in animal handling and autism advocacy.

Grandin, a University Distinguished Professor and recipient of the 2023 CSU Founders Day Medal, joined audience member to view for the first time in its entirety the work directed by award-winning filmmaker and CSU alum John Barnhardt.

The documentary featured interviews with those who have worked decades with Grandin and sharing the impact she has on those around her. It follows along Grandin on a speaking tour and captures in intimate interviews her thoughts on her own professional history, the state of skills training and education in America today, and the unique gift of thinking in pictures.

“I think John did a great job,” Grandin shared during a question-and-answer session with the audience after the film.

For Barnhart said before the film he was appropriately nervous and awaiting the audience’s reaction. The crowd erupted in a applause when the credits began to roll.

“The showing was amazing,” Barnhart said afterwards. “It meant a lot to me to see the students and crew on top of the mountain and to be on the stage with Temple Grandin. It was the best moment of my life and I’m so grateful to be part of the Colorado State University community.”

The screening was used to gather input from the audience before its full premier that will be coming later in 2023. A release date has not yet been set. Learn more about the film and watch the trailer.