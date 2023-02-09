Temple Grandin to receive CSU’s Founders Day Medal

Temple Grandin, Colorado State University’s renowned animal behaviorist and autism advocate, will receive the 2023 Founders Day Medal, a top university honor launched in 2010 to commemorate CSU’s birthday on Feb. 11.

The medal recognizes an individual, family or group whose service and contributions have created a significant, lasting impact on the University’s history and progress toward future goals. Grandin, a professor of animal sciences who has autism, has an international reputation for her groundbreaking work in the areas of humane livestock handling and advocacy for nontraditional learners and thinkers.

Her realization that she thought differently than most people – in pictures, visually – led her to design low-stress livestock handling equipment such as curving chutes that are less distressing to animals. Grandin is the author of several books on the topic of visual thinking and autism, including her newest one, “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions,” and the autobiography “Thinking in Pictures.”

‘Surprised and honored’

“I was really surprised and honored that I was chosen to receive the Founders Day Medal,” Grandin said. “It’s one of the biggest honors I’ve received.”

She added that at this point in her career, her goal is simply to provide a spark that helps students be successful after graduation.

“I want to inspire students to get out and do great things,” Grandin said.

One of the students she has inspired is Corley Rogers, who is earning her master’s degree in animal sciences and is the most recent recipient of the endowed Dr. Temple Grandin Scholarship in Animal Behavior and Welfare.

“Some people would tell you to never meet your hero, because the belief is that they will never live up to your expectations,” she said. “However, this was not the case in my scenario. I have looked up to Dr. Grandin since I was a young girl.”

Student interaction

Rogers added that Grandin always prioritizes giving personal attention to her students.