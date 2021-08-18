Public Health Ambassadors program continues for fall semester

Colorado State University is continuing its popular Public Health Ambassadors Program, designed to promote public health behaviors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Students participating in the program have been stationed in key areas throughout campus during Move-In Week, sharing important information about mask wearing, vaccines and other public health behaviors. The innovative student-to-student program will continue throughout the fall semester, according to university leadership.

Public Health Ambassador Joseph Paddock, an undergraduate biology student in the College of Natural Sciences, said that the ambassadors serve as a resource to students, providing important information about university policies.

“We would just love for people to come and talk with us, ask questions and become informed,” Paddock said. “Our whole purpose on campus is to (help students become) knowledgeable about everything going on, and the best way we can do that is through human interaction. Plus, they could get the goodies we always have on us.”

This semester, 19 public health ambassadors will be sharing information and giving out CSU-branded face masks, stickers, notebooks, drawstring bags and more, according to Ali Raza, assistant director of involvement, who manages the program with Tyler Alvarado, coordinator for residential curriculum.

Raza said that the ambassadors, who have been trained by university leadership, will be stationed at the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library as well as Campus Recreation and University Housing locations. They also will periodically be on CSU’s Instagram.

“We are incredibly proud of how our Public Health Ambassadors showed up in the midst of an ongoing crisis and pandemic,” Raza said. “Whether it’s been tabling, doing Instagram takeovers, daily observation rounds across campus, handing out face masks and swag, or answering any questions students, staff, faculty or community members had, our Public Health Ambassadors have been everywhere.”