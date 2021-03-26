New Public Health Ambassadors program reinforces important messages to students

Twenty Colorado State University students are part of a new, innovative program designed to promote public health behaviors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The student Public Health Ambassadors are stationed in visible places on campus to encourage their peers to follow five key health behaviors: wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, keeping gatherings small, and staying home when sick.

The initiative is the latest from CSU’s Social Norming Task Force, a committee of more than two dozen faculty, staff and students charged with correcting misperceptions students may have involving public health behaviors.

Social Norming Task Force members Ali Raza and Tyler Alvarado, who lead the Public Health Ambassadors, said the program gives students an opportunity to be an exemplar to the CSU community.

“Faculty and staff can certainly provide the messaging and provide the support, resources and incentives, but that doesn’t resonate with the students in the exact same way as it does when it’s coming from their own peers,” said Raza, assistant director for involvement in CSU’s Student Leadership, Involvement & Community Engagement office.