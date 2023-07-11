Public comment period now open on draft of new transportation master plan

The Colorado State University community is encouraged to share feedback on the 10-year plan that guides transportation investments and programming. The draft Transportation Demand Management Master Plan and comment form can be found on the TDMP website at pts.colostate.edu/TDM-Plan. The public comment period will be open through July 28.

Parking and Transportation Services has been working since August of 2022 on an update of the Transportation Master Plan that was originally issued in 2014. The updated plan will inform the overall University Master Plan that is expected to be updated in 2024.

The update of the master plan was partially funded with a Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Innovation Grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. CSU received $50,000 to incorporate TDM principles into their transportation master plan. TDM is a set of strategies aimed at maximizing traveler choices while ensuring safe and equitable access for all modes of travel. CSU will share the final plan with CDOT and other higher education institutions and large employers in the state as an example of how they can incorporate TDM into their planning efforts.

The draft recommendations included in the TDMP were developed after extensive engagement with stakeholders across the CSU community. More than 3500 people were engaged through presentations, workshops, focus groups, an online activity, tabling, and CSU’s annual transportation survey.

Parking and Transportation Services contracted with the consulting firm, Kimley-Horn, to develop the TDMP that is focused on optimizing transportation options for campus community members. The plan also aims to help the university meet climate action goals, improve safety, and ensure the campus is accessible.

“The transportation system plays a key role in how students, faculty, staff and visitors are welcomed and experience CSU,” said Associate Director of Active Transportation with Parking and Transportation Services Jamie Gaskill. “It is one of the ways we welcome people to CSU, and it plays an integral part in attracting and retaining people who work and study here.”