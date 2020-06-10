Pride Resource Center providing activism resources during Pride Month

Amidst the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide civil unrest against police brutality and racism, Colorado State University’s Pride Resource Center is providing important information and resources to promote activism.

The Pride Resource Center is using social media and email to stimulate meaningful reflection, conversations and actions involving equality across the spectrum, especially involving race.

Throughout June, the Pride Resource Center is featuring an “Activist of the Day” on its Instagram profile as well as live interviews with social activists and students. The center also is sending out a weekly email newsletter, covering topics such as how to practice queer allyship and the origins of Pride Month.

“With the events happening around the country involving the protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism, we want to make sure that we are centering on those issues and experiences,” said Maggie Hendrickson, assistant director of the Pride Resource Center. “Many may not immediately see the connections between Pride/LGBTQ activism and movements like Black Lives Matter.”

CSU undergraduate Haley Gonzalez, a student coordinator at the Pride Resource Center, has played a key role in planning and creating newsletter and social media content for Pride Month.

Gonzalez has been researching content for social media initiatives such as the “Activist of the Day” post and writing long-form descriptions about the activists, such as Marsha P. Johnson and Bayard Rustin.