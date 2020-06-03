CSU and Fort Collins community marches for racial unity

A week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, more than 1,000 Colorado State University and Fort Collins community members peacefully marched to condemn injustice and racism, and promote unity and solidarity. The Black Lives Matter and Racial Unity March started on the CSU Oval, and participants walked to Fort Collins City Hall, where they heard from Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. They then proceeded to Old Town Square, and lay face down to symbolize Floyd’s last moments.