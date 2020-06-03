CSU and Fort Collins community marches for racial unity

By

  • Organizers address crowd on Oval
  • Crowd with George Floyd sign
  • Crowd kneels on Oval
  • Bicyclist kneeling as march crosses street
  • Marchers on Howes Street
  • Woman addressing crowd at City Hall
  • Chief Jeff Swoboda addresses crowd at City Hall
  • Demonstrators at Old Town Square

Photos by William A. Cotton, CSU Photography; Old Town image by Matt Tackett, Rocky Mountain Collegian

A week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, more than 1,000 Colorado State University and Fort Collins community members peacefully marched to condemn injustice and racism, and promote unity and solidarity. The Black Lives Matter and Racial Unity March started on the CSU Oval, and participants walked to Fort Collins City Hall, where they heard from Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. They then proceeded to Old Town Square, and lay face down to symbolize Floyd’s last moments.

Tags assigned to this story

City of Fort CollinsCollege of Agricultural SciencesCollege of BusinessCollege of Health and Human SciencesCollege of Liberal ArtsCollege of Natural SciencesCollege of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical SciencesDiversityFaculty and staffGraduate SchoolOffice of Engagement and ExtensionStudentsWalter Scott Jr College of EngineeringWarner College of Natural Resources

CSU University Communications Staff

More posts by CSU University Communications Staff