Pride Resource Center Director to pursue a new opportunity

Pride Resource Center Director Ashley Grice is leaving Colorado State University in May to pursue a new opportunity as a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant for the University of Colorado Boulder.

“It has been a joy to connect, engage and advocate alongside my LGBTQIA+ community, our allies and friends here at CSU,” said Grice whose last day is May 4.

Assistant Director Maggie Hendrickson will be the interim director in the Pride Resource Center effective May 5. Hendrickson has served as assistant director for the center since January 2019.

Hendrickson has been passionate about creating opportunities and communities centered on trans and queer joy, voice, hope, authenticity and community care. As assistant director, they have overseen the center’s educational, resource and advocacy initiatives. In addition, they have initiated signature events and programs, including the Pride Leadership Council, Queers in Action Summit, the LGBTQIA+ Employee Network, and many other meaningful programs.

“My absolute favorite memory is standing in line at the mirror with students and teaching them how to tie a tie for the first time as they prepared to dress as their authentic selves at Queer Prom,” said Hendrickson. “Then, the students called me their queer parent for the rest of the year.”

Hendrickson is excited about supporting all of the queer, trans, and questioning students at CSU in their new role. They acknowledge all the former Pride directors who have impacted the University and helped them develop their vision and hopes for the center’s future.

The Pride Resource Center provides programs and services to support the retention and thriving of LGBTQ+ students at CSU.

Pride also provides resources for all community members to embrace and expand their understanding of sexual orientation, romantic orientation, gender identity, and gender expression through engaging the campus in critical learning and action towards the liberation of our wider LGBTQ+ community, particularly those who continue to face oppression based on other intersecting identities. Visit prideresourcecenter.colostate.edu for more information.