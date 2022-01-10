President McConnell: ‘Spur is the realization of a big dream’

You see, I became President of Colorado State University in the summer of 2019, and over the past two and a half years, I’ve come to know the students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and friends who make up our Ram Family. Colorado State was already a vibrant, creative, brilliant university when I arrived, and I knew we could weather any storm—including, as it turns out, a global pandemic. The strength, courage, and ingenuity that our people have demonstrated during COVID has refined CSU into a truly extraordinary exemplar of what a 21st century land grant can be, should be — and I would argue must be — if we are to fulfill our mission of educating the next generation and of solving the toughest problems facing our state and our world.

During these same challenging months, if I could have wished one thing for CSU, I would have wished for a place and an opportunity to share all that we have to offer, from our world-class research and our innovative, interactive teaching to our hands-on, compassion-driven engagement across the state. I would have wished for a way to throw open the doors on the work we are doing in fields from veterinary medicine to water conservation, from food scarcity to translational medical solutions that are helping both animals and humans.

CSU Spur is my wish come true. This new campus will, as Chancellor Frank says, “make hands-on learning and inspiration available to everyone, for free.” It is a gift to the people of this big, beautiful state, and that resonates with all of us at CSU. We’re in the business of giving; it’s why we work so hard and aim so high. Indeed, the whole point of a land grant university is that we do our work for others — for our communities, for Colorado, and for the world.

So, I’m in full superfan mode as CSU Spur welcomes visitors into the Vida building this week, this month, and year-round moving forward. I’m excited to see the people of Colorado experiencing all that this one-of-a-kind campus has to offer. Later this year — and in the years to come — I look forward to watching people go into Vida, Terra and Hydro as visitors and come out superfans. Check CSU Spur out yourselves — and maybe have your face paint ready!