Pioneering biomaterials student is school’s first Ph.D. grad to walk at commencement

When Roberta Maia Sabino graduated from college in her home country of Brazil and was looking for places to pursue graduate work abroad in chemical and biological engineering, she came across Colorado State University Professor Matt Kipper’s webpage.

Maia Sabino didn’t even know where Colorado was.

“I had to look it up on a map,” she says with a laugh.

Now, Maia Sabino is much more familiar with the state — and CSU. This month, she will be the first student to walk across the commencement stage and accept a doctorate from the School of Advanced Materials Discovery, an interdisciplinary unit created about four years ago within the Graduate School.

An admissions whirlwind

Maia Sabino emailed Kipper in May 2017, just before the deadline to apply to the fledgling SAMD for the fall, and in a few short months she had been accepted, gotten her visa and arrived in time for the second day of classes. Her faculty advisor, Professor Ketul Popat of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, quickly saw the promise in Maia Sabino and suggested that she switch from earning a master’s degree to pursuing a doctorate.

Her specialty is biomaterials. In one research project, she has worked on titanium implants used for procedures like hip and knee replacements, changing the topography of their surface at the nano scale to make them more like real bones, so it’s less likely that body tissue will reject them as foreign substances. The research also involves chemistry: adding a polymer coating that’s similar to what’s already found in the body. Maia Sabino has performed similar research on a coating that helps prevent blood clotting.