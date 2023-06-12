Photo gallery: Take a look at new CSU Spur Backyard and Denver Water’s water quality lab

A crowd gathered at the National Western Center on Thursday, June 8, to celebrate the opening of The Backyard at CSU Spur, completion of the Riverfront Open Space along the South Platte River, and the opening of Denver Water’s new water quality lab.

CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, National Western Center CEO Brad Buchanan, National Western Stock Show CEO Paul Andrews, and other leaders involved in the redevelopment of the National Western Center in north Denver cut a multi-colored ribbon on Thursday, June 8 to celebrate the opening of the Riverfront Open Space.

Denver Water CEO Jim Lochhead speaks during a brief program at the Backyard at CSU Spur.

The Backyard at CSU Spur, outside the campus’s Hydro building, includes native plants and public art arranged around a  model of Colorado’s four major watersheds.

Children experiment with a pump at the Backyard at CSU Spur.

The June 8 celebration at the Backyard at CSU Spur included food, music, and a cart offering custom flower arrangements.

Attendees at the June 8 event had the opportunity to tour Denver Water’s new water quality lab. The lab will have capacity to conduct more than 200,000 tests each year to ensure the safety and quality of water distributed to customers across the metropolitan area.

The Riverfront Open Space at the National Western Center provides public access to a stretch of the South Platte River that was once blocked by above-ground sewer pipes.

On June 8, CSU Spur celebrated the opening of The Backyard and Denver Water’s new state-of-the-art water quality laboratory at the Hydro building. The Backyard parallels the South Platte River, where the Mayor’s Office of the National Western Center celebrated the opening of The Riverfront and new offerings, including walking paths and an amphitheater. Check out all photos from the event.

About CSU Spur

CSU Spur is a new, free learning destination open year-round in Denver, focused on engaging K-12 students, families, and visitors around food, water, and health. CSU Spur showcases the work of the CSU System campuses: CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global, while advancing knowledge on topics in food, water, health and sustainability. Spur is built upon the land-grant mission of access to education. To inspire lifelong learners to engage in important world issues, CSU Spur brings together scientists at work with youth and families, showcasing career paths, while creating a space and place for collaboration across disciplines. The CSU Spur campus provides immersive learning experiences and cutting-edge research across three buildings: Vida, Terra, and Hydro. Learn more at CSUSpur.org.

